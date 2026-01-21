Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here
"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"
Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'
India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'
T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'
Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'
Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.
Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here
Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level
INDIA
An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday during a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board safe, no civilian casualty reported. .
An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed into a pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday during a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board safe, no civilian casualty reported.