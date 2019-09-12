Indian Air Force inducts second plane with new AEW&C system

Indian Air Force formally inducted the 2nd Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft into its inventory on Wednesday. The AEW&C aircraft was inducted during a ceremony held at Air Force Station Bhisiana in Punjab. Air Marshal R Nambiar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command was chief guest at the event.

The AEW&C system has been developed by the Center of Airborne Systems in Bengaluru with the help of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Developed at a total cost of Rs 2,400 crore, the system has been programmed to detect and classify aerial threats in the surveillance area and acts as a Command base in support for all Air-Defence operations.

The system has been integrated on the Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft and holds a 240-degree coverage radar.

The multiple communications and data links present in the AEW&C system will provide Recognizable Air Surveillance Picture to commanders at the Ground Exploitation Stations.