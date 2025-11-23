IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal's mortal remains brought to native village after Tejas crash in Dubai

Wing Commander Syal, aged 34 years, was killed as the Tejas jet he was flying crashed at Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Namansh Syal's mortal remains were brought to his native village Patiyalkar in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Wing Commander Syal died on Friday in a Tejas fighter jet crash during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. An IAF aircraft carrying his body landed at the Kangra airport, from where his remains were taken to his ancestral village for last rites.

Before reaching Kangra, Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains were flown to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar paid tribute by laying a wreath as IAF personnel and local officials honored the deceased pilot. Wing Commander Syal, reportedly aged 34 years, was killed as the Tejas jet he was flying crashed at Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Wing Commander Syal, a former student of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, was commissioned into the IAF in December 2009. He is survived by his parents, his wife -- also an IAF officer -- and their daughter. The IAF paid rich tributes to Wing Commander Syal, describing him as a "dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional." The Tejas crash occurred at the Dubai Air Show -- one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions. It was the second accident involving a Tejas fighter jet in less than two years. In March last year, a Tejas jet had crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely. Tejas is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).