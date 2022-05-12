Indian Air Force personnel arrested for espionage in Delhi, was honeytrapped via phone sex

An unidentified woman befriended Sharma on Facebook.

New Delhi: The Delhi police's Crime Branch has arrested an Indian Air Force personnel for espionage. The man, named Devendra Sharma, was honey-trapped through Facebook, according to sources, and he allegedly tried to gather sensitive information on India's military structure.

Sharma was arrested by the police on May 6, based on intelligence inputs. He is a native of Kanpur. He was arrested at Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area.

According to sources, an unidentified woman befriended Sharma on Facebook. He was honey-trapped by way of phone sex. The woman had asked the personnel about the number of radars as well as names and addresses of senior officers.

The phone number used by the woman was of an Indian service provider. The police are trying to identify the woman.

The police have claimed that they have found some suspicious transactions in the man's account. They suspect the Pakistani spy agency ISI is behind the espionage operation.