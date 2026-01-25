FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees

Padma Awards 2026: Meet Anke Gowda, ex-bus conductor who built world’s largest free-access library with over 2 million books

Dharmendra, Mammootty, Rohit Sharma, and more: Top names on the Padma Awardees 2026 list

After Border 2 opens to blockbuster response, Sunny Deol unites with Jyotika for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss production

Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti's close associate arrested in Punjab, 30 bore pistol recovered ahead of Republic Day

Ravi Kishan recalls facing 'endless rejections' in early days, says he has 'no sobbing story': 'Maine Bombay ko paidal naapa hai'

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record
Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians
Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed
Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar
Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashok Chakra
Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees
Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously
Padma Awards 2026: Meet Anke Gowda, ex-bus conductor who built world’s largest free-access library with over 2 million books
Meet Anke Gowda, man who built largest free-access library awarded Padma Shri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement