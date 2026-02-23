Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched

US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
INDIA
Entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft grounded by Indian Air Force after a training sortie ended in an accident that caused a loss of another Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), due to technical glitch. Around 30 single-seat Tejas jets have been withdrawn from operations to carry out an intensive technical probe.
Another Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crashed in early february, prompting intensive probes and broad-based technical checks across the fleet. This was the third such accident in two years took place in an operational area at a major air base when the aircraft was landing after a routine training sortie. Preliminary assessment found a suspected technical glitch, more likely including an issue in onboard systems. The Indian Air Force aircraft has suffered severe airframe damage and may be rendered unserviceable. The pilot who ejected safely and escaped without serious injury.
The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer two years ago in March 2024 while the fighter jet was returning from a firepower demonstration; in that incident also, the pilot had ejected safely. The second incident took place during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow last year in November, but in this incident, the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was killed after sustaining injuries.