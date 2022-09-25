Search icon
Indian Air Force cadet found hanging in Bengaluru, 6 IAF officers charged with murder

IAF cadet Ankit Kumar Jha was found hanging in his room from which the police also recovered a seven-page note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

A 27-year-old Indian Air Force trainee cadet was found dead in one of the rooms of Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru on September 21. The police have now registered a case against six IAF officials after the deceased cadet’s brother filed a complaint alleging murder by them. 

IAF cadet Ankit Kumar Jha was found hanging in his room from which the police also recovered a seven-page note, they said. The cadet’s brother Aman Jha had accused six IAF officials of murder and claimed they were involved in tampering with evidence. The brother had also demanded that the autopsy of the cadet’s body be put on hold as the case needs to be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The police registered a case under section 302 IPC by the Jalahalli Police. A court of enquiry has been initiated against the six IAF officers charged with murder. The police suspect that the cadet died four or five days ago. 

"The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Our investigations are on. Jha was a trainee cadet and he was found hanging in one of the rooms of AFTC," a senior police officer told PTI. The six IAF officers charged in the case have not been arrested. Police said that the IAF has assured all assistance. 

"The officers against whom the complaint was lodged have not been arrested but the Indian Air Force has assured us all assistance," the officer said. The police are now awaiting the post-mortem report to take the investigation forward. 

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

