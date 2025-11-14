Armaan Malik, Piyush Misra postpone concerts in Delhi-NCR after Red Fort blast: 'This decision has been taken with...'
Bihar Election Result 2025 Updates: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh winning or lossing from Karakat?
By-election Results 2025: PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam, beats ruling NC's Aga Mehmood
BIG boost for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as Congress' Naveen Kumar wins Jubilee Hills bypolls by...
Bihar Elections Results 2025: 'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Singh wins big in Mokama, holds declared assets of Rs 26 crore, owns luxury cars, horses, elephants...
IPL 2026 retention deadline: Will CSK risk losing Ravindra Jadeja? Are KKR and LSG ready for major overhauls?
Is everything well between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja? She found out reason behind his hospitalisation only after...
Bihar Election 2025: BIG win for Owaisi? AIMIM is leading on THESE six seats
Bihar Election Results 2025: YouTuber Manish Kashyap fails to leave mark in Chanpatia
INDIA
Indian Air Force aircraft crashes near Chennai
A PC-7 Pilatus trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a regular training flight near Tambaram, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, on Friday. The pilot successfully ejected before the plane went down in a remote forested area. The Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident, and additional details are expected soon.
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: An Air Force training aircraft crashed near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/SPPRXri1mO
(This is a developing story)