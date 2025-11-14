Indian Air Force aircraft crashes near Chennai

A PC-7 Pilatus trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a regular training flight near Tambaram, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, on Friday. The pilot successfully ejected before the plane went down in a remote forested area. The Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident, and additional details are expected soon.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: An Air Force training aircraft crashed near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district. More details are awaited.



(This is a developing story)