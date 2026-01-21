Indian Air Force aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here

An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday during a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board safe, no civilian casualty reported. .

An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed into a pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday during a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board are safe, no civilian casualty reported. The plane crashed near KP college around 12 km from Prayagraj. The authorities iniated the rescue operation, and evacuated the pilots safely.

Engine failure as major cause

The exact cause as per reports is engine failure. Now the investigation into this matter has started. The video shows several people crowding near the pond, where the plane crashed after they heard a loud bang.

Watch:

Who are the pilots?

The Flight was operated by Group Captain Praveen Agarwal Vayusena Medal who is the Chief Operating Officer of Air Force Station Bamrauli with Group Captain Sunil Kumar Pandey who is the Chief Administrative Officer of Air Force Station Bamrauli. Both are safe as the emergency parachute deployed averting a major accident.