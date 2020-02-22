IndiaKaArth: Events like ‘Arth’ needed to promote and strengthen India's culture, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appreciated efforts like Arth festival which brings India's rich cultural heritage to the forefront. Addressing the cultural festival on its second day, Shah said, "More events like ‘Arth’ are needed to promote and strengthen India's culture."

In his brief address, the Amit Shah said the best way to understand the Indian culture is through its several dialects and languages that are spoken across the country.

The Home Minister also urged the countrymen, especially the youths, to preserve and promote India's culture, its diversity, languages and various dialects.

"India is the only geo-cultural country in the world. India has several dialects and languages, probably the maximum in the world. These are a sign of our heritage. I call upon the youth to use their local dialect in their conversations and keep it alive," he said.

The former BJP president also promised to attend the third edition of Arth cultural festival.

The second edition of three-day Arth cultural festival commenced on Friday with an inaugural address from Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra. The festival is being organised with the objective to discover, celebrate, promote and preserve India's culture and its ancient tradition and values.

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also spoke at the event. Actress Mandira Bedi and Premanka Goswami also participated and voiced their thoughts about India's tradition and culture.

On Friday, Subhash Chandra welcomed the participants and said that 'Arth' will soon become a platform which the whole world will look at.

"In the next three days, we are going to celebrate the various aspects of our culture. In my view, culture means everything to a human being," he said.

"Every part of our lives is a part of our culture," he added.

There's a lot of confusion among youths today regarding culture, that's why we are inviting you all to come and express your views, share your thoughts, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He also added, "Arth will soon become a platform which the whole world will look at and will help in reducing the tension and removing the difference between you and me."

The three-day Arth festival, which is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, will conclude on February 23.