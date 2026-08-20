Indiabulls Limited issues clarification after Supreme Court order; says 'loans to 5 groups fully repaid'

Indiabulls Ltd clarified that loans to 5 borrower groups were fully repaid, citing an EOW status report dated Aug 11. Gross collections were Rs 11,073.8 crore against Rs 8,267.9 crore sanctioned.

Indiabulls Ltd clarified on Tuesday, quoting a status report by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, that loans granted to five borrower groups stood fully repaid and closed.

The EOW report, dated August 11, verified that gross collections stood at Rs 11,073.8 crore against total sanctioned amounts of Rs 8,267.9 crore, with all credits traced directly to the company's bank accounts. With this, Sammaan Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, realised around Rs 2,800 crore in interest and fees.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe allegations of financial irregularities levelled against the promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, now Sammaan Capital Limited.

The report was submitted to the apex court following an ongoing probe into a 2019 Public Interest Litigation.

Group-wise loan data

According to Indiabulls Ltd, the report breaks down the loan accounts across the five borrower entities, confirming that collections exceeded the sanctioned amounts in every single instance.

What market Guru Anil Singhvi says

Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi said that the news needs to be looked at from a different perspective. "The information has come from the old promoter group... The EOW's status report contains several clarifications. Firstly, Indiabulls says that all these loans have been fully repaid and there is no outstanding amount payable to Indiabulls in relation to these loans," said Singhvi.

The status report also makes it clear that there was no kind of manipulation or irregularity involved, according to Indiabulls Ltd.

"The report also indicates that there was no payment or benefit given to the old promoters in connection with these transactions... Secondly, loans given to entities associated with the Reliance ADAG group have also been recovered," said Singhvi.

Indiabulls Ltd has clarified that there was no wrongdoing or irregularity and that the entire amount relating to the loans extended has been recovered, he pointed out.

Background of the case

The legal proceedings stem from a 2019 PIL alleging irregularities in lending. The Delhi High Court had previously dismissed the PIL in February 2024, calling the allegations unsubstantiated and lacking merit. Following a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court, an FIR was registered on December 15, 2025, at PS Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, based on an ED complaint.

The EOW filed the present status report pursuant to the top court's directions in July 2026. Indiabulls Ltd clarified that it is not involved in the PIL.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the status of the remaining points on the next date of hearing.