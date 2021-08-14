India@75: WhatsApp messages, Facebook wishes and quotes on Independence Day 2021

With pride, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. This day represents the core of our beliefs and the very essence of our identity as the citizen of Independent India. Thousands of people laid down their lives so that our country can see this day.

We not only celebrate freedom but we also pay tribute to our great freedom fighters. On this day we remember, we remember our countrymen who fought for our independence, who held a vision for our nation, and the ones who sacrificed themselves for the country.

Here are a few messages and quotes that you can share on Independence Day 2021:

1) Freedom was taken by the blood that was given. Thousands of people laid down their dear lives for our country to breathe this day, we should never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day.

2) Freedom is truly expensive. It was won by the blood of thousands of our fallen heroes. May we always reflect on their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

3) We are Indians, firstly, and lastly. Happy Independence Day!

4) Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day!

5) Happy Independence Day! We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

6) As our flag flies free in the wind today, please take a moment to savour truly what freedom is; and at what cost it came. Happy Independence Day.

7) Let us all learn from our heroes to work towards just one dream, a country that is happy, developed and beautiful. Mera Bharat Mahan! Happy Independence Day!

8) Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

9) Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Happy Independence Day!

10) Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

11) “Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna blaze-e-qaatil me hai,”-Ramprasad Bismil. Happy Independence Day!

12) “Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh Adhikar hai, aur mai ise lekar rahunga” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Happy Independence Day

13) “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara” – Muhammad Iqbal. Happy Independence Day!

14) “Ab bhi jiska khoon nahi khaula khoon nahi vo paani hai, jo desh ke kaam na aaye vo bekaar jawani hai” – Chandrashekar Azad. Happy Independence Day!

15) “Khoon se khelenge Holi gar Vatan mushkil main hai” – Ashfaqullah Khan. Happy Independence Day!