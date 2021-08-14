India@75: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today on eve of 75th Independence Day

This year, the Central Government, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, also launched an initiative called 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow (August 15). However, President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to make Independence Day eve special as he will be addressing the nation on Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 21:30 hours on its respective regional networks.

Notably, this year, the Central Government, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, also launched an initiative called 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12. For imparting a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion.

The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.