Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

Meet 'Sabziwala' who cracked UPSC in 80's, took voluntary retirement as IAS officer after 34 years due to…

Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra scripts history as first Indian to reach table tennis singles quarterfinals

Blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill at least 54, more than 100 injured

World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly gives a special message to the Indian team before the warm-up matches

7 life lessons from Michael Gambon's Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter films

8 Health benefits of keeping fast at least once a week

10 high protein snacks that are low in calories

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Parineeti Chopra glows in pink, exudes joy in first pic from haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

Janhvi Kapoor recalls finding her morphed pics on ‘almost pornographic pages’ as teenager: 'Many insinuated that I...'

India@75: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today on eve of 75th Independence Day

This year, the Central Government, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, also launched an initiative called 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2021, 09:41 AM IST

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow (August 15). However, President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to make Independence Day eve special as he will be addressing the nation on Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. 

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 21:30 hours on its respective regional networks. 

Notably, this year, the Central Government, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, also launched an initiative called 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12. For imparting a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion. 

The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

