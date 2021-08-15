'Sabka Prayas' - PM Modi flags off new phase of India's development journey on 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered those who laid the foundations of India and praised those who are taking the country towards a bright future.

Speaking on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered India’s brave freedom fighters and praised 2020 Olympics participants and winners, and India’s COVID-19 frontline workers.

The PM gave a new slogan towards building a new India – adding ‘Sabka Prayas’ to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. PM Modi also asserted the need to ensure India achieves the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the next 25 years, when we celebrate our hundredth Independence Day.

Before addressing the nation, PM Modi hoisted the Indian tricolour on the Red Fort, flagging off the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The PM had welcomed the day with a greeting to the nation on Twitter, “Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!”