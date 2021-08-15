'Sabka Prayas' - PM Modi flags off new phase of India's development journey on 75th Independence Day

Headlines

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s film avoids drop, earns Rs 85 lakh

Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of peptide therapy

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer Artika Shukla who aced UPSC in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Viral video: Young elephant refuses to let go, showcases adorable bond with caretaker, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of peptide therapy

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer Artika Shukla who aced UPSC in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

7 Beneficial uses of fruit peels

Benefits of paneer face pack

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War attracts rare movie-goers through word of mouth magic

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

'Sabka Prayas' - PM Modi flags off new phase of India's development journey on 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered those who laid the foundations of India and praised those who are taking the country towards a bright future.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2021, 10:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Speaking on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered India’s brave freedom fighters and praised 2020 Olympics participants and winners, and India’s COVID-19 frontline workers.

The PM gave a new slogan towards building a new India – adding ‘Sabka Prayas’ to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. PM Modi also asserted the need to ensure India achieves the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the next 25 years, when we celebrate our hundredth Independence Day.  

Before addressing the nation, PM Modi hoisted the Indian tricolour on the Red Fort, flagging off the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The PM had welcomed the day with a greeting to the nation on Twitter, “Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Raima Sen says she got hate, trolling for doing The Vaccine War: 'People unfollowed me, called me things' | Exclusive

ChatGPT can now browse the web to provide info in real time

Meet IAS Smriti Mishra, DU student who failed UPSC twice and later secured AIR…

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE