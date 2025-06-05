The success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation. The government aims that by 2030, about 50 crore Indians will benefit from the UDAN scheme.

India has recently overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, but it will still take time to reach the third position. However, India has already become No 3 in terms of civil aviation. The country's air travel industry is growing very fast. Now India has become the third-largest market in the world in terms of the number of passengers. Now, China and America are left ahead of India. According to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this industry has a 1.5 percent share in the country's GDP and 77 lakh people are employed in it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said on Monday that India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. This has happened due to the rapid increase in the number of passengers and schemes like UDAN. He said that India is investing heavily in world-class airport infrastructure to meet the growing demand for air travel. He said that Indian airlines have placed orders for more than 2,000 aircraft. He also said that this is just the beginning.

How many airports will there be by 2047

Speaking at the IATA summit, Modi said that our airlines are achieving double-digit growth. The success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation. The government aims that by 2030, about 50 crore Indians will benefit from the UDAN scheme. The aim of the UDAN scheme is to increase regional connectivity. On this occasion, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that India will have 350 airports by 2047.

IATA's Country Director for India, Nepal and Bhutan Amitabh Khosla said that India has reached this position in the aviation sector because the airlines here are strong. Connectivity has increased and the airport infrastructure has also improved. The aviation industry helps a lot in increasing employment, economic activities, international trade and investment in the country. Scheduled flights have increased by 77.7 percent in 2024, reaching about 13 lakh. Most of these flights are domestic. India has also become the sixth-largest air cargo market in the world. In 2023, 3.3 million tonnes of air cargo was transported here.