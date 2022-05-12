India witnesses slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 2,827 fresh infections

File Photo

The Union Health Ministry's data, on Thursday, stated that India witnessed a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases with 2,827 fresh infections registered in the past 24 hours.

In the same period, 24 fatalities were recorded taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,181. Currently, the active caseload stands at 19,067, accounting for 0.04 percent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,230 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,70,165. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reported a slight decline at 0.60 percent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.72 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,71,276 tests were conducted, increasing the overall to 84.24 crores. As of Thursday morning, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.83 crores, achieved via 2,38,04,573 sessions.

Over 3.10 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.