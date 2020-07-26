India witnesses highest COVID-19 recoveries in single day, rate stands at 63.92%

India has witnessed the highest ever recoveries of 36,145 COVID-19 patients in a single day in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of recovered cases to 8,85,576. The recovery rate has achieved another high of fast approaching 64%. It stands at 63.92% today.

More patients are recovering quickly thus closing down the widening difference between recovered and active COVID-19 patients steadily. Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases (4,67,882).

The Union government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up with and effectively implement the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat”.

For the first time, a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. With 4,42,263 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,805 and cumulative testing to 1,62,91,331. For the first time, Government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. The private labs have also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day.

The aggressive testing, combining public and private sector efforts has enabled identification and prompt triaging of COVID-19 patients leading to lower fatalities.

As a result, the fatality rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.31%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,661 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,85,522, out of which there are 4,67,882 active cases and 8,85,577 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 32,063 with 705 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.