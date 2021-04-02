India witnesses 81,466 fresh COVID-19 cases, 469 deaths

In a worrying development, India's fresh surge of COVID-19 cases climbed to 81,466, which is the highest single-day rise in this year.

As many as 469 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, data from the union health ministry said on Friday.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131.

With 469 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 50,356 people were discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,15,25,039.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,13,966 samples were tested on Wednesday. A total of 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,87,89,138 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. From Thursday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.