India withdraws invite to Pak scholars for Urdu conference

India has withdrawn the invitation sent to Pakistani scholars for the World Urdu Conference scheduled from Monday (March 18, 2019).

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, retracted the invite sent to nine Pakistani scholars in view of the Pulwama terror strike.

This is for the second time that literati from the neighbouring country, whose national language is Urdu, is not part of the convention. Last year, they could not get a visa for the event held from March 24-26. "We are hurt by the Pulwama attack and cannot have any poet, author or artist from a country that promotes terrorism," said Dr Auqil Ahmed, director, NCPUL, "No programme is bigger than the martyrdom of the 48 CRPF personnel who were killed mercilessly.

Unless Pakistan takes stringent action against terrorists growing on its soil, we will not have anyone over.

"Keeping in mind last year's disappointment, NCPUL had extended the invitation to the luminaries a few months in advance. "However, we have informed them that they are no longer invited as a mark of respect to the martyrs and to protest Pakistan's stand on terrorism," Dr Ahmed said. He added that Pakistani scholars have expressed "regret" over the move. "We have been invited to a similar event in Pakistan in November, but we will not go," he added. Around 15 nations are set to participate in the 6th edition of World Urdu Conference, Canada, France, Japan, Russia, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Over 20 international delegates and research scholars from 35 Indian universities will deliberate upon promotion and protection of the language globally. Among other topics to be discussed is the role of madrasas in the proliferation of the language and its socio-cultural status in different countries. Union minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the three-day long conclave on March 18.