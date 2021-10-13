India withdraws 10-day mandatory quarantine for UK passengers

Reversing its tit-for-tat move, India on Wednesday withdrew the travel guidelines it had imposed on UK nationals coming to India. The guidelines mandated a 10-day quarantine for passengers coming from the UK.

"Revised guidelines for UK nationals arriving in India issued on October 1, 2021, stand withdrawn, and earlier guidelines on international arrival dated February 17, 2021, shall be applicable for those arriving in India from the UK," the Ministry of Health said.

The move comes to reciprocate the UK government's decision to discontinue the mandatory quarantine and checks for Indian visitors vaccinated with Covishield.

In an official memorandum issued on October 11, the Health Ministry said that based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the UK.

Last month, London announced the new rules making it mandatory for a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK. Enraged by the move, India in retaliation has imposed reciprocal measures for UK citizens travelling to India on October 1.