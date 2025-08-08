'India will not bow down', centre's BIG statement amid ongoing tariff row with US

Amid the rising tariff tensions with the United States, centre has issued a big statement, asserting "India will not bow down to anybody". Let's discover details.

Amid escalating global trade tensions following the Donald Trumo-led US administration's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the Business Today India@100 Summit, asserted that India would not "bow down to anybody".

When asked about India's future engagement with global trading blocs, Goyal expressed confidence that the country today was "much stronger and self-confident", growing at six-and-a-half per cent annually and poised to accelerate further. Amid the tariff row with the United States, the Union Minister rejected the idea of "deglobalisation", arguing that countries are simply restructuring their trade routes and partners.

"I am quite confident that India will do more exports this year than last year," he said, adding that the measures are already being taken to tackle trade barriers.

India-US tariff row

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's business with Russia. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent. With the new tariffs, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest levies at 50 percent. The tariffs will take effect 21 days after the executive order is issued. According to the executive order, the White House has stated that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries.

In response, India called the move "unfortunate", terming it as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has declared that the government will take all necessary actions to protect the national interests.

Meanwhile, Trump has stated that there won't be any negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. When pressed by news agency ANI at the Oval Office, whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff. "No, not until we get it resolved," he replied.

What PM Modi said?

In a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will prioritise its interests and would not make compromises in order to protect its farmers, fishermen, and dairy sector, even if doing so came at a high cost. When US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India for its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, his comments were perceived as a direct response.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”