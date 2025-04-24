Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often spoken in Hindi even in international fora, made a rare switch to English in Bihar's Madhubani to deliver a strong message to the world against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often spoken in Hindi even in international fora, made a rare switch to English in Bihar's Madhubani to deliver a strong message to the world against terrorism. Following the horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, the Prime Minister emphasised that "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi said in English, "Today, from the soil of Bihar I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth".

Although the Prime Minister was giving the speech in Hindi, but he switched to English to ensure that the world doesn't miss his unflinching stand against terrorism. This was his first public reaction after the Pahalgam massacre on April 22.

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve", added PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Madhubani.

Acknowledging the support of the world leaders after the terror attack, he added, "Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank people and leaders of countries who have stood with us".

In what is being seen as one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019's Pulwama massacre, terrorists associated with 'The Resistant Front' opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Wednesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal. As cries of horror echoed through the valley, India and several other countries including the US strongly condemned the attack. The government swung into action in no time, suspending the Indus water treaty, expelling Pak advisors, closing the Attari border and suspending visas of Pak nationals. Moreover, Indian advisors residing in Pakistan have also been called back.