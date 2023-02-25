'India will be the third largest economy in...': Union Minister Piyush Goyal makes forecast

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that India will overtake Japan and Germany as the world's third biggest economy within the next five years, and that by 2047, it would have surpassed the United States' current level of economic power.

He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that India will not be joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade accord was "music to my ears."

It was during this event, the Asia Economic Dialogue 2023, that the Union's Minister of Trade and Industry made his keynote address.

"I think in the next four to five years, India will be the third largest economy in the world (from fifth position at present). By 2047, we will be at the level that the United States of America is today. The 1.4 billion people of India are going to make our economy a USD 30-40 trillion one," he said.

Goyal said of India's refusal to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, "It was disaster in the making as we were entering a free trade agreement without a court of appeal, no democracy or rule of law. Except a handful of people, I don't remember anyone saying we should join RCEP."

Due to "geo political tensions with China" and the fact that it already had free trade agreements with 10 ASEAN countries, Japan, and Korea, India stood out among the RCEP mechanism's other 15 participants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's withdrawal from the RCEP trade accord in November 2019. The Prime Minister had previously said, at the RCEP Conference in Thailand, that discussions had not resolved India's unresolved objections and concerns.

There were supposed to be ten ASEAN countries and six of its FTA partners (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand) in the RCEP.

The prospect of Chinese agricultural and industrial items flooding the Indian market at low prices was a major factor in India's decision to opt out.

Goyal, addressing trade relations between the two countries, said that the system originally planned would have had a devastating effect on India's industrial sector.

"My own experience is China blocks the door for imports from India, while we here have become weaker and started enjoying low cost, low quality goods (from there). Its somewhere like opium," he said.

"Between 2004-2014, out trade deficit with China rose from USD 500 million to USD 48 billion. We allowed everything to come in from China while they stopped products from India. Therefore, it was music to my ears when PM Modi said we would not join the RCEP trade deal," he asserted.

Agricultural and industrial sectors alike have praised the PM's RECP move, Goyal added.

(With inputs from PTI)