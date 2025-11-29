'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

Referring to the actionable steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the complete elimination of Naxalism, the Home Minister said that the Centre has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations in the last seven years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted to end Naxalism before the next all-India Director Generals of Police (DGsP)-Inspector Generals of Police (IGsP) conference. Shah made the statement while addressing the inaugural three-day 60th DGsP/IGsP conference organised in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement quoted Shah's address, pointing out that "the Home Minister expressed confidence that the country will be completely free from the menace of Naxalism before the next DGsP/IGsP conference."

Referring to the actionable steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the complete elimination of Naxalism, the Home Minister said that the Centre has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations in the last seven years. "As a result, the number of Naxal-affected districts has come down from 126 in 2014 to just 11 today," said the MHA.

In the conference, the Home Minister said that the Modi government has provided permanent solutions to the three hotspots which had become a festering wound for the nation, Naxalism, the North-East, and Jammu and Kashmir, and that "these regions will become like the rest of the country very soon." In the conference, the Home Minister said that security forces and police are delivering strong blows to extremism, radicalisation and narcotics by focusing on three key aspects: accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action.

Shah reiterated that we must launch a 360-degree attack on narcotics and organised crime and build such a system that drug traffickers and criminals do not get even an inch of space in this country. Shah also directed state police forces to work together with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and strike hard at narcotics gangs operating at the state, national and international levels, and put their masterminds behind bars.

In his address, the Home Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the DGsP/IGsP conference has emerged as a key forum for resolving the country's internal security challenges, ranging from identifying problems and challenges to formulating strategies and policies. Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, the Home Minister said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been strengthened, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been made more robust, three New Criminal Laws have been introduced, and strong laws have been enacted against narcotics and fugitive offenders. He further said that once the three New Criminal Laws are fully implemented, policing in India will become the most modern in the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).