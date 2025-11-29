FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here

Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': HM Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeIndia

INDIA

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

Referring to the actionable steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the complete elimination of Naxalism, the Home Minister said that the Centre has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations in the last seven years.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 12:25 AM IST

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted to end Naxalism before the next all-India Director Generals of Police (DGsP)-Inspector Generals of Police (IGsP) conference. Shah made the statement while addressing the inaugural three-day 60th DGsP/IGsP conference organised in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement quoted Shah's address, pointing out that "the Home Minister expressed confidence that the country will be completely free from the menace of Naxalism before the next DGsP/IGsP conference."

Referring to the actionable steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the complete elimination of Naxalism, the Home Minister said that the Centre has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations in the last seven years. "As a result, the number of Naxal-affected districts has come down from 126 in 2014 to just 11 today," said the MHA.

In the conference, the Home Minister said that the Modi government has provided permanent solutions to the three hotspots which had become a festering wound for the nation, Naxalism, the North-East, and Jammu and Kashmir, and that "these regions will become like the rest of the country very soon." In the conference, the Home Minister said that security forces and police are delivering strong blows to extremism, radicalisation and narcotics by focusing on three key aspects: accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action.

Shah reiterated that we must launch a 360-degree attack on narcotics and organised crime and build such a system that drug traffickers and criminals do not get even an inch of space in this country. Shah also directed state police forces to work together with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and strike hard at narcotics gangs operating at the state, national and international levels, and put their masterminds behind bars.

In his address, the Home Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the DGsP/IGsP conference has emerged as a key forum for resolving the country's internal security challenges, ranging from identifying problems and challenges to formulating strategies and policies. Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, the Home Minister said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been strengthened, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been made more robust, three New Criminal Laws have been introduced, and strong laws have been enacted against narcotics and fugitive offenders. He further said that once the three New Criminal Laws are fully implemented, policing in India will become the most modern in the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement
'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': HM Amit Shah
DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India
DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India
Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener
Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session
Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here
Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha cofounder posts teaser
Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here
Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement