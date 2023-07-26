India will be among world's top 3 economies in my third term: PM Modi

Headlines

This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

Mukesh Ambnai’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BalckRock

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

Bowlers who have delivered fastest ball in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

Alia Bhatt reveals her Gucci x Adidas bag has been taken over by daughter Raha, fans say ‘this is so cute’

HomeIndia

India

India will be among world's top 3 economies in my third term: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid bare his blueprint for a third term of his government, saying India will become the third largest economy in the world with a faster growth rate than now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid bare his blueprint for a third term of his government, saying India will become the third largest economy in the world with a faster growth rate than now. Modi government will complete 10 years in office next May and he is seeking a third term on the development plank.

"We have to achieve the target of making India a developed nation in the next 25 years," he said after unveiling a world-class convention centre in the heart of the national capital. India can definitely eradicate poverty, he said citing a NITI Aayog report that talked of 13.5 crore poor being lifted out of poverty.

Reeling out statistics of development from the number of airports to railway line electrification to expansion of city gas during his nine-year tenure, the Prime Minister said India was the 10th largest economy when the BJP government took office in 2014. The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.

"We will make India a developed nation working on the principle of nation first, citizen first," he said inaugurating the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex which he renamed as Bharat Mandapam.

Modi said that when his government took office in 2014, the Indian economy was at the tenth position and now it is at the fifth position in the world. He said that India will be one of the top three economies in the world in his third term. The next general elections are due in May 2024.

Read: Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

He said that Bharat Mandapam, which will host the G20 summit in September under India's presidency, will promote conference tourism. "World will witness rising stature of India when newly built Bharat Mandapam will host G20 summit," Modi said.

He slammed people with negative thinking for trying to stall development projects, including the convention centre. Just like privately accepting the grandeur of Kartvya Path, a 'toli' of negative thinkers will one day acknowledge Bharat Mandapam also, he added.

The IECC complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world. It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed "pooja" at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE