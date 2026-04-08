FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral

Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post

India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'

Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: 'We were laughing and then it went viral'

Paresh Rawal reveals if his friendship with Akshay Kumar was affected after Hera Pheri 3 controversy: 'No bad blood between us'

Why RBI remains cautious amid US-Iran ceasefire? Key takeaways from MPC, what investors should note?

Varanasi story leaked? Mahesh Babu plays Shiva bhakt, gets betrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, here's how SS Rajamouli film is connected with Ramayana

'Iran is stronger than before, if US starts war again, we will create a resurrection", says Supreme Leader's representative in India

Harsh Mander’s Unfounded Critiques: Fixation only with Yogi Adityanath’s saffron robes and his popularity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues

IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles

Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post

Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases that can surprise audience in 2026

From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases

HomeIndia

INDIA

India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'

The statement from the MEA comes as the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, aimed at halting attacks and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran".

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'
Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it would bring lasting peace in West Asia. In a statement posted to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that "de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict." This has come after the US and Iran announced a two-week conditional ceasefire after more than a month of hostilities.

In its statement, the MEA said the Iran war had caused "immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks." The ministry added it expected that "unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz." The narrow waterway is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, and its blockade led to volatility in energy markets worldwide and surge in oil prices.

The statement from the MEA comes as the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, aimed at halting attacks and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran", adding that the Islamic republic's 10-point proposal was workable. "We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, an online platform he owns.

The Iran war

The ceasefire announcement came hours after Trump threatened a major military offensive against Iran, saying that "a whole civilization will die" from it. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues
IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment
Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral
Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles
Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post
Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia
India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'
India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, hopes for lasting peace in West Asia
Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: 'We were laughing and then it went viral'
Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war
From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases that can surprise audience in 2026
From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement