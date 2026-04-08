India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'

The statement from the MEA comes as the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, aimed at halting attacks and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran".

India has welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it would bring lasting peace in West Asia. In a statement posted to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that "de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict." This has come after the US and Iran announced a two-week conditional ceasefire after more than a month of hostilities.

In its statement, the MEA said the Iran war had caused "immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks." The ministry added it expected that "unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz." The narrow waterway is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, and its blockade led to volatility in energy markets worldwide and surge in oil prices.

The statement from the MEA comes as the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, aimed at halting attacks and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran", adding that the Islamic republic's 10-point proposal was workable. "We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, an online platform he owns.

The Iran war

The ceasefire announcement came hours after Trump threatened a major military offensive against Iran, saying that "a whole civilization will die" from it. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.