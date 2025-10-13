Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand's visit: 'Will help build...'

Canadian FM Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for an official visit. During her visit, she will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 12:23 AM IST

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's visit to India aims to revitalise India-Canada bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Official spokesperson for the ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the visit aims to deepen partnerships across multiple domains, including economic cooperation, strategic dialogue, and people-to-people ties. In a post on the social media platform X, the MEA official said, "A warm welcome to FM Anita Anand of Canada on her first official visit to New Delhi. This visit will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalising our bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties that anchor our partnership."

Canadian FM Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for an official visit. During her visit, she will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Anand is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to India, Singapore, and China from October 12 to October 17 to advance bilateral relations and cooperation with the countries as part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Canadian government said in a release. The discussions with various leaders will focus on advancing a framework for strategic cooperation encompassing trade diversification, energy transformation, and security issues.

In addition to Delhi, Anand will travel to Mumbai to engage with Canadian and Indian businesses fostering investment, job creation, and economic opportunities in both Canada and India, the government release added. In Singapore, Anand will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to strengthen Canada's cooperation with one of its most important partners in Southeast Asia. This meeting comes as Canada and Singapore mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Anand will highlight the progress Canada and ASEAN member states have made towards a free trade agreement and underscore the importance of efforts to conclude negotiations as soon as possible in 2026, according to the Canadian government.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

