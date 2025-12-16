FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

'India defeated on 1st day of Operation Sindoor': Senior Congress leader's shocking remark

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress party leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict. Addressing a press conference in Pune, Chavan made controversial remarks as he claimed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was "completely grounded."

At the presser, Chavan said: "On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down. The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded."

Chavan further questioned the need to maintain large military forces, stating that wars will be fought in the air. "Recently, we saw during Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one-kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare. In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make they do some other work?" he asked.

The claims regarding Indian fighter jets being shot down during Operation Sindoor starting doing the rounds after a defence attache's statement. However, India has refuted reports around the same, saying the remarks were "taken out of context" and misrepresented the "intention and thrust" of the presentation made by the Indian official in Indonesia. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to May 10. India claims to have killed more than 100 terrorists as part of the operation.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

