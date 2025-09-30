India warns Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan says...

On the 100th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan warned that India will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail, stressing the need to prepare for radiological contamination and bio-threats. He reiterated PM Modi’s stand on nuclear deterrence.

Without naming Pakistan, India has warned Islamabad against nuclear blackmail. Speaking on the 100th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that the possibility of nuclear weapons during war should be included in the security scenario of India. He said, "Post-Operation Sindoor, our PM has said that India will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail. While the possibility of use of nuclear weapons in our context is very low, it would be prudent to take this into our security calculus."

Preparedness against radiological contamination

He added, "Radiological contamination requires different protocols for treatment and must be part of our training. Preparedness against nuclear threats contributes to a deterrence against its use. I think that's important." The CDS reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an undeterred India against nuclear threats.

He also highlighted the need for training against radiological contamination.

Bio-threats likely to increase?

Gen Chauhan warned that bio-threats are likely to increase in the post-COVID pandemic era. Calling for defence preparedness against them, Gen. Chauhan said, "The world has been through a period of intense travels and tribulations during the COVID pandemic. Bio-threats, man-made, accidental or natural, are likely to increase in future." He added, "Defence against such threats and treatment of infected persons require different treatment protocols. We must be prepared for this in future."