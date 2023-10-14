Headlines

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Traffic advisory issued for Ahmedabad match, check routes to avoid

More than 9,000 security personnel have been deployed in and around the city while several traffic diversions have also been announced for October 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

The ICC (International Cricket Council) Men’s Cricket World Cup is taking place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Around the city, more than 9,000 security personnel have been deployed, and many traffic diversions have been planned for October 14. Cricket matches will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14, November 4, November 10, and the World Cup final will be held there on November 19. 

Road restrictions and alternate routes are mentioned in the alert. There will be no access from Janpath T to the main gate of Motera, or from Krupa Residency T to Motera T. 

Alternative route: 

  • Tapovan Circle to ONGC Char Rasta to Visat T to Janpath T to Powerhouse Char Rasta to Prabodh Raval Circle
  • Krupa Residency via Sharan Status Char Rasta via Koteshwar Road via Apollo Circle.

During the days of the matches, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) increased train frequency and added three hours to the metro service in Ahmedabad. 

“Presently, Metro Train services are operational in Ahmedabad from 6:20 am to 10:00 pm at a frequency of 12 minutes throughout the day," GMRC stated in a press release as reported by Gujarat Samachar.

GMRC also added, “On account of scheduled World Cup cricket matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, Moter, metro trains shall be available from 6.20 am to 1.00 am"

On match days, it was also specified that entry gates will be open at Motera Stadium and Sabarmati stations till the final train left Motera Stadium at 1:00 am, with exit gates remaining open at all other metro stations until 10:00 pm, according to Gujarat Samachar.

