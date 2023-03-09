India vs Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir conflict: Know who said what after Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Photo - Reuters)

Tensions between India and Pakistan were heightened on March 8, after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made several comments about the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, which has been a cause for strain between India-Pakistan relations for decades.

While addressing a United Nations (UN) conference on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari referenced the tough situations faced by women in Jammu and Kashmir, urging the UNSC to monitor the situation in the area.

During the UNSC meeting, Bhutto said that the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir is deteriorating, with women being left particularly vulnerable due to the atrocities. He further said that there should be a council set up to monitor crimes against women in Kashmir.

As per the UNSC statement, the Pakistan minister said, “The most egregious hypocrisies and crimes against women and girls occur in foreign occupations and places where the right to self-determination is violated, such as the Palestinian Territory and Jammu and Kashmir. Against that backdrop, he stressed that all occupation forces must be held accountable to fully implement the women, peace, and security agenda.”

Slamming Bhutto for his comments on Kashmir, India issued a befitting response to Pakistan over the allegations of crimes against women in J&K, saying that the comments made by the Pakistan minister were “unworthy of a response”.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday termed his statement as “baseless and politically motivated”. Kamboj said, “Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless, and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

She termed Bhutto’s comments as “unworthy of a response”, and said, “Rather, our focus is where it shall always be - positive and forward-looking. Today's discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic.”

(With PTI inputs)

READ | India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UNSC