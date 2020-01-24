'India vs Pakistan on Feb 8': EC asks Twitter to take down BJP's Kapil Mishra's tweet

The Election Commission on Friday asked social media platform Twitter to take down Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra's tweet referring to the electoral battle in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls as a fight between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral officer on the controversial tweet.

In its report, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office requested the EC to begin the process of removal of Mishra's tweet.

On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

Mishra confirmed that he received a notice from the Election Commission regarding the matter but refused to go back on his statement, saying that he did not commit a crime by "speaking truth."

"I received a notice from Election Commission last night, I'll give my reply today. I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," he said.

Mishra is a BJP candidate from the Model Town constituency.

He had posted various controversial statements earlier, the most recent one being a tweet alluding to the Anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh as motivated by Pakistan.

Mishra further mentioned in the tweet that several "small Pakistans" are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. A number of small Pakistan are being created in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi," he tweeted.

It is to be noted that Mishra is a former AAP member who joined the BJP last year.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding cancellation of his nomination from Model Town constituency.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.