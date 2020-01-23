'India vs Pakistan on Feb 8': BJP's Kapil Mishra on Delhi assembly polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra insinuated on Thursday that the electoral battle in the upcoming elections is a fight between India and Pakistan.

Mishra tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's going to be India vs Pakistan on February 8 in Delhi. 'Mini Pakistans' have been created at many places in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh is being replicated at various places."

Mishra is a BJP candidate for the in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections contesting from Model Town constituency.

He has posted various controversial statements earlier, the most recent one being a tweet alluding to the Anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh as motivated by Pakistan.

Mishra further mentioned in the tweet that several small Pakistans are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. A number of small Pakistan are being created in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi," he tweeted.

It is to be noted that Mishra is a former AAP member who joined the BJP last year.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding cancellation of his nomination from Model Town constituency.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.