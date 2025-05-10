India has a significant advantage in airpower, operating reportedly 2,229 military aircraft, including 513 advanced fighter jets like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Tejas.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, defence analysts warn that any misstep or miscalculation could push the situation into open conflict. India has a vast military base with advanced fighter jets, modern technology, and a superior Indian Air Force (IAF) compared to Pakistan. The military strength of both nations is a key factor in the ongoing rivalry, with both armies on high alert.

India has a significant advantage in airpower, operating reportedly 2,229 military aircraft, including 513 advanced fighter jets like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Tejas. In comparison, Pakistan's air force reportedly consists of 1,399 aircraft, with 328 fighter jets, highlighting a notable gap in both quantity and capability. Let us tell you about India’s fleet of advanced fighter jets that dominate the South Asian region.

Rafale, India’s most advanced jet

A French twin, 4.5 generation omnirole fighter with advanced avionics and weaponry. It is capable of air superiority, deep strike and nuclear deterrence missions. It is among the world’s most advanced fighter jets, known for its precision and India reportedly has 36 Rafale jets currently, that has improved its offensive and defensive capabilities.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI

This twinjet air superiority fighter, jointly developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s Sukhoi Design Bureau, forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force for its versatility and adaptability making it unique, as it operates around 300 units, as per reports.

HAL Tejas LCA

India’s indigenous single-engine lightweight multi-role fighter is made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The fighter represents India’s self-reliance in defence technology. The Indian Air Force inducted its first Tejas aircraft in July 2016.

Mirage-2000

This single-engine fourth-generation fighter was launched in March 1978 and has multiple variants. While Brazil and Qatar have retired the jets, they remain part of the air forces of different countries like India, UAE, Greece, France and Taiwan among others.

MiG-29



This single-engine supersonic interceptor and fighter aircraft has served as a reliable workhorse for nearly six decades and has undergone several upgrades.



Pakistan has 328 fighter jets, trailing behind India in quantity and capability. However, Pakistan has a larger fleet of military trainer aircraft, with 565 units compared to India's 351, giving it an edge in training capabilities.

JF-17

The JF-17 is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter jet developed jointly by Pakistan and China. It has a thrust of 19,000 pounds with afterburners, reaches speeds of up to 1,909 km/h, and can carry a payload of 3,400 kg, available in single-seater (JF-17A) and two-seater (JF-17B) variants.

F-16 Fighting Falcon

F-16s are fourth-generation fighters, also known as the Fighting Falcons, it was developed by General Dynamics. It is a single-engine craft equipped with AIM-120C5 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) missiles and Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) as per reports.

FC-20 Firebird/J-10

The J-10 "Firebird" is a single-engine, multi-role fighter jet designed for air-to-air combat and strike operations in all weather conditions. It has a large delta wing and canards for enhanced manoeuvrability. Armament was similar to MiG-29 and F-16, with multiple weapon pylons on the wings and belly.

Mirage-V, Mirage III

Pakistan also has Mirage V and Mirage III fighter planes. These planes, purchased from France, are used for attack and reconnaissance.

F-7 PG Skybolt

Pakistan purchased F-7 PG Skybolt fighter jets from China in 2002. F-7 PG Skybolt is used as an interceptor.









(This article is not DNA's opinion it's based on various media reports)