The Delhi Police's Crime Brach officials have arrested at least five bookies during the Champions Trophy tournament. Upon interrogating them, the police found out that bookies from around the world gather in Dubai for every major match.

Bets worth up to Rs 5,000 crore have been placed on the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy, to be played between India and New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, March 9, according to a report.

Many of the bookies are linked to the underworld crime scene while some are part of Dawood Ibrahim's gang D Company, NDTV reported citing sources.

Two bookies were held for betting on the India vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinal match on Tuesday. They had been placing live bets during the match using laptops and mobile phones. The police have recovered several electronic devices and items from them.

One of the two accused told the police he made a profit of Rs 40,000 every match day.

Meanwhile, the police have seized Rs 22 lakh cash from the three other arrested bookies.

A bookie named Manish Sahani is said to be the main operator of the gang. He would record voices of the people participating in betting and manage transactions through bank accounts or cash.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy started on February 19 and is set to conclude with the final match on Sunday. The cricket tournament was jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. India is set to take on New Zealand after defeating Australia in the semifinal. New Zealand had beaten South Africa by 50 runs to reach the final.