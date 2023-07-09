India vs Canada over Khalistani protest: Amid rising attacks on Indian mission, Centre slams Justin Trudeau

EAM S Jaishankar and Canada PM Justin Trudeau (File photo)

A war of words sparked between the Canadian and the Indian government as the Khalistani protests in the country remained on the rise, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s words on the issue were criticized by New Delhi.

The Indian government slammed Canada for its unsatisfactory response to the anti-India activities in the country, saying that the ‘freedom of expression’ cannot be used to legitimize illegal activities, while Canada begs to differ.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reacted harshly to the remarks made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after India raised objections regarding Sikh separatist activities in the country, as well as vandalisation of the Indian mission by Khalistani supporters.

After the Indian government raised concerns regarding the Khalistani movement, PM Trudeau seemingly brushed aside the allegations when India said that Canada is not serious about cracking down against the anti-national movement.

"They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will," Trudeau said while responding to a question during a press conference, as per PTI reports.

His remarks came days after India summoned the Canadian envoy in New Delhi on Monday and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. His remarks also came two days ahead of a proposed pro-Khalistan rally outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on July 8.

Hitting back at the Canadian government over Khalistani concerns, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We've seen media reports about comments by PM Trudeau. The issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism, and legitimising terrorism.”

This comes shortly after EAM S Jaishankar lambasted the Canadian government saying, “How Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote-bank politics. Their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions.”

(With PTI inputs)

