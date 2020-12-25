India, Vietnam navy teams to undertake Passage Exercise in South China Sea

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

India, Vietnam navy teams to undertake Passage Exercise in South China Sea

India and Vietnam have increased high-level engagement including defence engagement.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian and Vietnamese Navy will undertake PASSEX or Passage Exercise in the South China Sea. Indian Navy Ship INS Kiltan, which reached Nha Rong Port in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday (December 24) will take part in the exercises which will take place from 26th to 27th December. The Indian Ship reached the country with 10 tons of humanitarian assistance under mission Sagar 3.

The Indian Navy in a release said, “Current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region.”

India and Vietnam have increased high-level engagement including defence engagement. New Delhi on Monday at the India-Vietnam virtual summit handed over first of the 12 High-Speed Guard Boat to the country.

The boats have been handed over under $100 million Defence Line of Credit extended by New Delhi to Hanoi. India is also helping in training and capacity building programmes across the three services and coast guards for the country.

The Passex exercises are a first since the Galwan incident earlier this year which saw aggressive action by Chinese forces at the Line of actual control leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. China has also been violative of Vietnam's sovereignty in the South China sea trying to claim large swathes of the sea-based on its so-called ‘nine-dash line’.

The Nine-Dash line concept of China, under which it claims 90% of the sea, has been dismissed by an arbitral award by UNCLOS or United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea.

Mission Sagar-III is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the preferred security partner and first responder.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan vs Baahubali 2: How Sunny Deol film beat Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas’ blockbusters at box office

Anil Kapoor replaced in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 after demanding whopping fee of Rs 18 crore? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao spotted together, video goes viral: Watch

Shocking: Model stopped from boarding flight over her bikini dress, details inside

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE