India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi

Following weeks of criticism from US officials, senior commerce ministry officials announced that India and the US will hold trade talks in New Delhi on Tuesday. The move highlights a reversal in bilateral ties and raises hopes for a breakthrough on a free trade agreement that was put in jeopardy by the punitive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for purchasing Russian oil.

India's chief negotiator for the bilateral trade talks and special secretary for commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, announced on Monday afternoon that "the chief negotiator of the United States [Brendan Lynch] is visiting India tonight." The two sides are generally in a "positive frame of mind" on trade-related issues, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, who also confirmed that the US team will meet with the Indian negotiation team on Tuesday.

This round of negotiations may also lay the groundwork for the sixth round of formal trade talks, which were originally scheduled to take place in New Delhi on August 25 but were postponed. On August 7, Trump announced fresh tariffs that included a 25% penalty on Indian goods and a 25% reciprocal duty. When combined, they ranked among the highest import duties that any trading partner of the United States had to pay. On August 27, an additional tax related to India's purchases of Russian crude oil took effect. India vehemently disagreed with the action, claiming the levies were unfair and unjustified.

The two trade teams will meet in person for the first time since their fifth round of negotiations, which took place in Washington from July 14 to 18. According to officials, this is more of a "continuation of talks," as despite the halt in face-to-face negotiations, both parties have maintained communication and engaged in productive virtual meetings.

Relations between Washington and New Delhi seem to be thawing after weeks of US officials criticising India for buying Russian energy. On the social media site X (previously Twitter), PM Modi and Trump also exchanged cordial remarks.

Modi declared on Wednesday that the United States and India are "natural partners" and that negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement are now underway. His comments followed Trump's announcement that attempts are being made to lower "trade barriers" between the two nations.

Last week, Trump admitted that his choice to slap tariffs on India was "not an easy thing to do" and that it had caused "a rift" between the two nations.

"India was their biggest customer," Trump stated in a Friday interview with Fox and Friends. India was purchasing oil from Russia, so I imposed a 50% tariff on them. That is a significant move that creates tension with India, so it is not an easy one. A lot more than our problem, he added, the Russia issue was "a Europe problem."

In the meantime, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated Thursday that Washington is undergoing a "extraordinary transition" in its relations with New Delhi and that India continues to be one of America's most significant relationships.