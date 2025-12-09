India–US trade talks resume Wednesday amid tariff tensions and Trump’s warning on rice imports

India and the US resume BTA talks as Donald Trump warns of a 5% tariff on Indian rice and US duties hit 50%. With trade surplus shrinking, both sides face tough negotiations.

India and the US will resume the talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) Wednesday. A high-level delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, has arrived in New Delhi. The two-day talks between the delegations of the two countries will focus on all trade-related issues and work to advance the BTA.

India-US BTA talks

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal will lead the Indian delegation and serve as chief negotiator. The talks will be important as India hopes to complete the first tranche of the negotiations. Earlier, on November 28, Commerce Secretary Agarwal expressed confidence at the FICCI Annual General Meeting. He said, "I think our expectations...we are very optimistic and very hopeful that we should find a solution within this calendar year."

India-US Trade Relations

Things became more complicated hours before the US delegation arrived. US President Donald Trump warned India of imposing an additional tariff of 5% on its rice. He argued that India and Vietnam are dumping their rice in the US market; consequently, the price is falling, and the US farmers have to suffer. He said, "They shouldn't be dumping. I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can't do that."

Donald Trump tariff warning

Earlier, the talks became complicated after the US had imposed a punitive secondary tariff of 25% over and above the basic tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%. India rejigged its strategy after its biggest trading partner imposed additional tariffs, making it extremely difficult to sell its products there. In an attempt to appease Washington, New Delhi not only drastically reduced its oil purchases from Russia, but it also increased its purchases from the US.

India-US Trade

According to the data from the Ministry of Commerce, India’s goods trade surplus with the US has nearly halved to $1.45 billion in October from $3.17 billion in April. On the other hand, India’s exports to the US slipped from $6.86 billion in August to $6.30 billion in October, and imports surged from $3.6 billion in August to $4.84 billion. The trade talks will focus on the goods on which India seeks concessions, from zero tariff to an overall tariff of 15%. The US is most likely to demand access to farm markets. It wants India to allow it to sell meat, dairy and poultry products; soybeans; soybean oil; canola oil; cotton; and some other products