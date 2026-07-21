India-US Trade Deal: Why Punjab farmers are marching towards Delhi on July 21? Know their key concerns

According to Bandala, American farms run on thousands of acres with big subsidies, while most Indian farmers have only 2-2.5 acres and minimal aid.

Hundereds of farmers from Punjab left for Delhi on Sunday to join a Mahapanchayat scheduled for July 21 against the proposed India-US trade deal. The protest at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat has been called by Desh Bachao Morcha. Organizers say around 550 farmers' unions and social groups from across India will participate.

Speaking in Beas before leaving, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Punjab leader Germanjit Singh Bandala alleged the trade pact would impact Indian farmers, laborers, small traders and the general public. He claimed the agreement favors US companies and farmers while sidelining India’s small and marginal growers.

What are farmers key concern?

According to Bandala, American farms run on thousands of acres with big subsidies, while most Indian farmers have only 2-2.5 acres and minimal aid.

He claimed that if cheaper US farm imports enter India under the proposed deal, small Indian farmers won’t be able to compete, which would cause farm incomes to drop sharply.

The farmer leader also alleged that earlier governments had shielded agriculture from too much foreign interference, but the current Centre is pushing the agreement under US pressure.

He added that the deal’s impact won’t be limited to farming — it could also hurt small businesses and jobs in other sectors.

Other states to join protest?

Bandala said farmers from Punjab and other states would join the July 21 Mahapanchayat. He added that if authorities block them from reaching the venue, protesters will hold peaceful protest at the point of stoppage and keep spreading awareness about their issues.

He described the protest as “only the beginning” and warned that the movement would be intensified if the government fails to scrap the India-US trade deal and address their demands. Farmer organizations, he said, will keep protesting until their demands are met.