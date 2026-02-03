India-US trade deal: Tariff cut from 50% to 18%, what it means for textiles, seafood, auto, chemicals?

The India-US trade deal is expected to benefit several export-oriented sectors in India. Here are the key sectors:

Under the newly announced India-US trade deal, India received a major tariff reduction from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, offering a significant boost to the export-oriented sectors like textiles and apparel, seafood, auto ancillaries, engineering goods, chemicals, gems and jewellery, and select consumer exporters.

US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social that he had spoken to Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day and that India and the United States had agreed to a trade deal under which tariffs on Made in India goods would be reduced to 18 per cent. Soon after, PM Modi stated, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

Textiles and Apparel: 18% tariff on Indian garments improves competitiveness and order visibility more than Bangladesh (20%) and Sri Lanka (20%). Indian carpets regain competitiveness against Turkey. Key beneficiaries include Welspun India, Trident, Indo Count Industries, and Kitex in textiles.



Seafood: There would be major relief in margins and better order visibility for exporters like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods. The US remains a critical export market for Indian seafood companies, with shrimps becoming more affordable in the US.

Auto Ancillaries: Auto component makers have a strong presence in the US market. With lowered tariffs, the sector will sustain order inflows from global OEMs, with improved margins, strengthening India's position as a cost-efficient manufacturing hub. Key beneficiaries are Sona BLW, Tata Motors, and Bharat Forge.



Chemicals: The US is the key end-market for the chemicals sector, especially for agrochemical players. The lowered tariffs will enable improved export competitiveness and margin expansion for companies like UPL and SRF.



Select Consumer Companies: With exposure to the US market, this sector may also see incremental gains, particularly those exporting packaged food and rice products. Key beneficiaries are Tata Consumer Products, LT Foods and KRBL.



Meanwhile, the India-US deal follows India and the European Union, which on January 27 concluded negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, marking a major step in their strategic economic partnership.