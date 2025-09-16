Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India-US trade deal: Trade talks resume in New Delhi led by negotiators Brendon Lynch, Rajesh Agarwal

India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the department of commerce is Rajesh Agrawal.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

India-US trade deal: Trade talks resume in New Delhi led by negotiators Brendon Lynch, Rajesh Agarwal
India and the United States have returned to the negotiating table in New Delhi to pursue a trade agreement, sparking hopes of a breakthrough just weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil. Brendan Lynch, the US Trade Representative for South Asia, is heading the American delegation in the day-long talks, while senior Commerce Ministry official Rajesh Agarwal is representing India.

Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch arrived at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at Vanijya Bhawan in the national capital.

Earlier, the trade talks scheduled to be held between August 25 to August 29 were postponed and now the discussion on trade deal have resumed again.

Over the past few months, both sides have been negotiating an interim trade deal, though progress has been slow due to India's concerns over US demands to open up the agriculture and dairy sectors. These sectors remain sensitive for India as they provide livelihoods to millions of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Initially, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs.

A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil.

The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27. US President Donald Trump had imposed reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries with which the US has a trade deficit. Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that his administration will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to "ensure fair trade".

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations. PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," in a post on X.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, recalled that the India-US ties are a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about". 

(With inputs from ANI)

