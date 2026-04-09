India-US trade deal to be signed this month? Here's what Trump's envoy Sergio Gor said

India and the US had announced a bilateral trade deal on February 2 this year, following months of negotiations between the two sides. Under the deal, US tariffs on Indian goods have been lowered from 50 percent to 18 percent.

United States' ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Thursday (April 9) said that an Indian delegation will head to the US later this month to hold talks for a long-pending bilateral trade deal. In a post on the social media platform X, Gor said that he held a "highly productive" meeting with US trade representative Jamieson Greer to discuss how to advance US President Donald Trump's trade priorities in South and Central Asia. India and the US had earlier agreed to a major trade deal, but it is yet to be signed.

In his X post, Gor further said: "The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month." Reportedly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was slated to be part of the Indian team, but the BJP leader will be skipping the US visit.

India and the US had announced a bilateral trade deal on February 2 this year, following months of negotiations between the two sides. Under the deal, US tariffs on Indian goods have been lowered from 50 percent to 18 percent. Both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed the trade deals as "historic', but it has received criticism from Opposition leaders, who said that the pact ignored the interests of the Indian farmers.

As part of the trade deal, India was also asked to stop its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum -- a key flashpoint in bilateral talks. But after starting the war with Iran, the US "allowed" India to buy certain Russian oil barrels, which America said would bring no financial gain to Moscow.