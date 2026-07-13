India-US trade deal stuck or on track? Commerce Ministry sets the record straight

India and the US have been negotiating for months and had earlier aimed for an interim pact before a broader deal.

Reports were circulating that India had decided against rushing into an interim trade agreement with the United States, considering that its negotiating leverage had strengthened. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed it, saying that the deadlock in India-US trade talks was 'completely false, baseless and misleading.'

India's trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday said India-US trade talks are "progressing well", and New Delhi sees no challenges in concluding a deal.

US-India trade deal 'progressing well'; Piyush Goyal rubbishes deadlock report

In a press conference, he said the "framework deal is ready" and will be signed "whenever it is the right time." Agrawal noted deals depend on "comparative advantage" versus competitors, and that structure is being worked out. "There is no negativity or difference between India and the US," he added.

Responding to a news agency Reuters report on X, Piyush Goyal said India and the US are still committed to a "balanced, commercially meaningful" agreement. He cited "fantastic meetings" with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi in June. He added that both sides are working toward a deal that benefits businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

"I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said. "Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," he added.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also said there are no hurdles in agreeing. Briefing media persons on trade data for June 2026, Agarwal said, "We don't see any challenge to the India-US trade deal negotiations. Talks are going on in a proper framework."

Briefing media on June 2026 trade data, Agarwal said the "India-US framework deal is ready", and India is "ready to sign," with both sides just "awaiting the right time." He added that consultations are ongoing amid US tariff uncertainty and IEEPA actions, and that India has joined discussions with other countries. Both sides, he noted, maintain a positive tone and "things are getting structured."

What did the report say?

India and the US have been negotiating for months and had earlier aimed for an interim pact before a broader deal. According to a Reuters report, India refused to sign an interim India-US trade deal that didn’t meet its key demands. These include preferential tariff treatment compared to rivals like China, guarantees that the US won’t impose new tariffs after a deal, and protection for sensitive sectors like agriculture.

Reuters cited an Indian official saying that India won’t "rush into a deal" or "compromise on red lines like agriculture." The US reportedly wanted faster concessions before the Trump administration's tariffs kick in later this month. A US official called India’s approach “slow, bureaucratic and difficult,” but a White House spokesperson said talks are still "productive" and both sides remain engaged.

India-US trade deal

In February, the two sides agreed to 18% tariffs on Indian goods for lower trade barriers and more US goods purchases. But progress has been clouded by a US Supreme Court ruling invalidating Trump's global tariffs. Currently, most Indian goods face 10% US tariffs, with steeper tariffs of up to 12.5% expected this month over forced labour concerns.