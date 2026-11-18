vIndia and the US are nearing the finalisation of their trade deal, but pending Section 301 investigations and Washington's new tariff framework are delaying its signing. Here's what happens next.

India-US trade deal nears final stage, but why is signing still delayed? Here's what we know (Image source: ANI)

India and the United States are moving closer to concluding their proposed trade agreement, but the formal signing of the pact could take longer as New Delhi awaits clarity on Washington's evolving tariff framework and the outcome of ongoing trade investigations.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday (November 18) that negotiations and the legal text of the agreement were in their final stages and would be completed soon. However, he cautioned that the actual signing would take more time as the United States is yet to finalise its new tariff structure.

The latest remarks indicate that while the negotiating gap between the two countries has narrowed, uncertainty over the tariffs that Indian exporters may face continues to hold up the agreement.

Why is the India-US trade deal facing a delay?

The proposed interim trade agreement was announced in February 2026, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump outlined a framework for expanding bilateral trade.

However, the tariff environment in the US has changed since then. The US Supreme Court struck down the legal basis of the earlier reciprocal tariff framework in February, prompting Washington to work on a new tariff architecture.

Agrawal said the proposed agreement had originally been negotiated against the backdrop of the earlier executive tariff system, making it necessary for India to understand how the new structure would affect its exporters before signing the pact.

The Commerce Secretary also pointed to investigations initiated by the US under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which could result in additional duties on imports from countries, including India.

Section 301 investigations: The biggest hurdle

One of the key uncertainties concerns two US investigations under Section 301. The first investigation examined whether trading partners were effectively prohibiting imports of goods produced using forced labour. Following the investigation, the US imposed an additional 10% tariff on Indian goods in July 2026.

India was placed in a lower tariff category compared with several other economies, which faced a 12.5% additional duty under the final measures.

The second investigation concerns structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors across major trading partners, including India. Its outcome is still awaited and could determine whether additional tariffs are imposed.

Agrawal said the uncertainty surrounding multiple investigations made it difficult to sign an agreement that is expected to provide greater certainty to businesses and exporters.

The US Trade Representative initiated the excess-capacity investigation in March 2026, covering several economies, including India, China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

US assures India of lower tariffs than competitors

Despite the delay, India has indicated that negotiations are progressing and that Washington has acknowledged New Delhi's demand for a comparative tariff advantage.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 15 that India and the US had already agreed that Indian goods would receive preferential market access with lower duties than those imposed on competing countries. The assurance is significant for Indian exporters seeking to retain their competitiveness in the American market.