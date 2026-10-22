India-US trade deal in final stages, Jaishankar says ‘last mile’ poses challenges

S Jaishankar says the India-US trade deal is in its final stages, as Donald Trump and Marco Rubio signal progress. Jaishankar will also visit Azerbaijan on October 23.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the India-US trade deal was in its concluding stages, but cautioned that the final phase of negotiations could still pose challenges. Jaishankar declined to disclose the specific challenges holding up the agreement, saying these were for the negotiating teams to resolve.

India-US trade deal in final stages, says Jaishankar

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that the deal was not final until formally concluded, adding that negotiating teams were working through the remaining issues.

"Well, look, it's never done till it's done." He further remarked: "What you've heard not just from Secretary Rubio, but from Minister Piyush Goyal, from others, from me, is that we are moving towards it. But, as I said, often the last mile or the penultimate miles do pose their challenges. I think the [negotiating] teams are working through them now.""If you're asking me to tell you what exactly those challenges are, I'm sorry I won't. That's for the negotiators to sort out," he added further.

Trump, Rubio signal India-US trade deal could be finalised soon

India and the US have been negotiating the bilateral trade agreement for over a year, aiming to expand market access and resolve differences over tariffs, agricultural commodities, industrial goods and regulatory barriers.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have also indicated that the bilateral trade pact is nearing finalisation. US President Donald Trump said the agreement was "pretty close", raising expectations of an announcement in the near future.

During his recent meeting with Jaishankar in Mumbai, Rubio said the countries were close to an agreement, with only a small number of issues left to resolve. He expressed hope that the deal would be finalised shortly and that the leaders could sign it thereafter. Jaishankar and Rubio held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar to visit Azerbaijan on October 23

Meanwhile, Jaishankar will visit Azerbaijan on October 23 to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart and review bilateral relations between the two countries.

On October 16, India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, presented his credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Discussions highlighted the longstanding historical and cultural connections between the two countries and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also referred to discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Aliyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on September 1.

Last week, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Azerbaijan to attend the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku. Addressing the summit on October 15, Singh highlighted India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family), emphasising peace, cooperation and collective efforts to address shared challenges. He also called on CICA member states to unite against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from ANI)