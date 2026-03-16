India-US trade deal cancelled? Govt says pact to be signed only after new tariff structure is in place, here's all you need to know

The bilateral deal, announced in early February, was initially expected to be concluded in March. However, recent developments in US trade policy have complicated the timeline.

The proposed trade agreement between India and the United States is facing a delay, with the signing now contingent upon clarity on a new tariff framework being developed by Washington. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated that India and the US are currently engaged in discussions on the finer details of the pact, indicating that negotiations are still underway.

"We are talking right now on details with the US," Agrawal said, adding that the agreement would be signed once the new tariff architecture is in place.

Tariff uncertainty clouds deal

The bilateral deal, announced in early February, was initially expected to be concluded in March. However, recent developments in US trade policy have complicated the timeline. Donald Trump had imposed sweeping tariffs on several countries, including India, citing "unfair trade" practices. Those tariffs were later struck down by a US court as unlawful, following which the US President announced a uniform 10% tariff on imports from all countries under Article 122 of the US Constitution.

Agrawal said India would wait for clarity on the new tariff regime before moving ahead with the signing, but stressed that negotiations remain on track. "The deal is ready. It has not been called off and there is nothing like a stand-off between the two nations," he added.

Trade figures show mixed bag

Agrawal made the remarks while presenting India’s trade figures for February. Government data showed that merchandise exports declined marginally by 0.81% year-on-year to USD 36.61 billion during the month. Imports, however, rose sharply by 24.11 percent to USD 63.71 billion compared with USD 51.33 billion in the same month last year.

Despite the increase in imports, India’s trade deficit stood at USD 27.1 billion in February. The deficit was lower than analysts’ estimates of around USD 28.8 billion and significantly below the January figure of USD 34.68 billion.

West Asia crisis disrupts trade routes

The February trade numbers come amid disruptions to major global shipping routes due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The crisis began on February 28 following military action by the US and Israel against Iran, triggering tensions across West Asia.

Shipping movements through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz—a narrow passage that handles a substantial share of global oil and gas shipments—have been affected, pushing up freight costs and creating logistical hurdles for exporters. Agrawal said these disruptions could weigh on India’s exports in March, particularly for shipments heading to markets in the Middle East.

US remains top export market

Despite the uncertainties, the US continues to be India’s largest export destination. During the April–February period of FY26, India’s overall exports rose 1.84 per cent to USD 402.93 billion, according to commerce ministry data. Imports during the same period increased by 8.53 per cent to USD 713.53 billion.

Exports to the US climbed from USD 76.36 billion in April–February FY25 to USD 79.29 billion in the corresponding period of FY26. The United Arab Emirates emerged as the second-largest destination for Indian exports, followed by China.