India, US to sign $7.5 billion defence deals for spy aircrafts, armed drones

Headlines

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

HomeIndia

India

India, US to sign $7.5 billion defence deals for spy aircrafts, armed drones

Two projects are going forward separately, with one of them being a tri-services project and the other is steered by the Indian Navy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 10:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As military relations between India and the United States continue to grow, the Indian defence forces are inching closer towards the acquisition of American defence equipment worth more than $7.5 billion from the US, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The equipment includes Sea Guardian armed drones and naval spy planes, among others.

Two projects are going forward separately, with one of them being a tri-services project and the other is steered by the Indian Navy.

"All the three services are collating their requirement for the Sea Guardian armed drones which will give us a strong capability in terms of high altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicles and also enhance our capabilities to carry out surveillance," government sources told ANI.

The sources also said that the collation would take a few months' time as some of the requirements of the three services would be different from each other. A Letter of Request is likely to be issued to the US for the government-to-government deal by the February-March time frame, the source added.

Earlier, only the Navy seemed to be interested in the procurement but now all the three services are showing interest in the project, the sources said.

In June this year, the US government had approved the sale of armed drones to India and offered it to be equipped with required missiles and other systems.

Once the Letter of Request is sent to the US government for the deal, it would send the Letter of Acceptance that will mention the terms and conditions for the project.

Another key deal is the procurement of ten P-8I anti-submarine warfare and long-range surveillance planes, which would be adding to the existing fleet of 12 such aircrafts in the Indian Navy.

The expected cost of the P-8I planes is around US $3 billion. The acquisition would follow the same FMS path after it gets approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Both countries are also in talks for the NASAMS air defence system for providing protection to the national capital region.

(with inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

Ileana D’Cruz names his son ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan’; here's what it means

'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE