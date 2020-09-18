'India-US friendship good for humanity': PM Modi thanks Donald Trump for birthday wish

Headlines

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

Benefits of eating hummus

Richest Indian-origin American business tycoons, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

HomeIndia

India

'India-US friendship good for humanity': PM Modi thanks Donald Trump for birthday wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wish and said that the friendship between India and the US is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2020, 11:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wish and said that the friendship between India and the US is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity.

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity," Modi responded in a tweet on Friday.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) had wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and described him as a "loyal friend" and "great leader".

Trump posted a photograph of his visit to India in February on Twitter, in which he and Modi are seen holding their hands high at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US First Lady Melania Trump is also present in the snap. At the event, Prime Minister Modi had said that a "new history" was being created. 

"I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a great leader and loyal friend!" the US President tweeted.

Trump was among a host of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who wished PM Modi on his birthday and lauded him for strengthening ties with their countries.

Both Modi and Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never leave any opportunity to display their bonhomie to the world, highlighting the strong and fruitful US-India partnership.

Several other organisations and individuals in the US also greeted Prime Minister Modi

In September last year, the Prime Minister had visited the US, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas along with Trump.

Several leaders in India and across the world extended their greetings to Modi on the occasion. "People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens," he said in one of his late-night tweets.

The prime minister also urged people to take precautions to defeat the coronavirus.

"Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Emotional triumph: R Praggnanandha's mother's joy shines as he advances to chess World Cup semis

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Who is Mishal, Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife given key role in Pakistan government?

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore firm to take on Hero, Britannia; here’s how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE