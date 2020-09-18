'India-US friendship good for humanity': PM Modi thanks Donald Trump for birthday wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wish and said that the friendship between India and the US is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wish and said that the friendship between India and the US is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity.

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity," Modi responded in a tweet on Friday.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) had wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and described him as a "loyal friend" and "great leader".

Trump posted a photograph of his visit to India in February on Twitter, in which he and Modi are seen holding their hands high at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US First Lady Melania Trump is also present in the snap. At the event, Prime Minister Modi had said that a "new history" was being created.

"I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a great leader and loyal friend!" the US President tweeted.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity. https://t.co/P848MBkYBr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020

Trump was among a host of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who wished PM Modi on his birthday and lauded him for strengthening ties with their countries.

Both Modi and Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never leave any opportunity to display their bonhomie to the world, highlighting the strong and fruitful US-India partnership.

Several other organisations and individuals in the US also greeted Prime Minister Modi

In September last year, the Prime Minister had visited the US, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas along with Trump.

Several leaders in India and across the world extended their greetings to Modi on the occasion. "People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens," he said in one of his late-night tweets.

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:



Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.



Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Avoid crowded spaces.



Improve your immunity.



Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

The prime minister also urged people to take precautions to defeat the coronavirus.

"Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy," he said.