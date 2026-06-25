India, US end major trade talks, no pact signed so far, here's what happened

After two days of minister-level meetings, Goyal praised Greer’s leadership and the consistent work of both negotiating teams, saying talks advanced in a “constructive and forward-looking” way.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer concluded “multiple rounds” of discussions on an interim trade deal Wednesday, with the commerce ministry noting “substantial progress.” The statement did not specify how pending issues, including a workable tariff structure, were addressed.

After two days of minister-level meetings, Goyal praised Greer’s leadership and the consistent work of both negotiating teams, saying talks advanced in a “constructive and forward-looking” way.

What Piyush Goyal said India-US Trade deal

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Concluded a series of meetings with @USTradeRep Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation this morning. We reviewed progress of the ongoing India-U.S. trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership. I appreciate Ambassador Greer's leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner."

The two ministers acknowledged the “substantial progress” made by negotiators over recent months, according to the commerce ministry. “Discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA [bilateral trade agreement],” it added.

Interim deal paves way for India-US BTA under ‘Mission 500’

The interim deal is meant to lead into a comprehensive BTA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, in their February 13, 2025 joint statement, envisioned extensive strategic and economic ties, including a BTA targeting a rise in total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. That goal has since been dubbed “Mission 500.”

Though the ministry’s spokespersons gave no update on pending issues, people familiar with the talks said on condition of anonymity that the only unresolved item for an interim BTA is finalizing a valid tariff framework for Indian goods in the US market. All other matters have already been settled under the framework jointly released on February 7.

“We know that India has a long history of agriculture of manufacturing, but we also know that they’re moving forward in technology. They want to move forward in AI. They want to cooperate and collaborate with the United States on the technologies of the future and trade of the future. And that’s some of the exciting opportunities that we’ll have between the United States and India is to capitalize on that,” Greer said in a video statement released by the US embassy in New Delhi.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have an amazing relationship. They’ve nurtured it over many years. Just last week, they met at G7 in Evian, France and I was there and they agreed to take the relationship to the next level. This includes the trade deal that we’re working on, but it includes every aspect of the relationship and we expect the relationship to continue developing and only going to a higher and higher level with every passing week,” he added.

Trump’s 10% India duty expires July 24​

The US Supreme Court invalidated American import tariffs on all countries, including India, on February 20. Since then, both partners have been renegotiating a valid tariff framework, with New Delhi seeking one that gives it an edge over China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, according to people familiar with the matter. They said that once the interim deal is announced, New Delhi and Washington will shift to concluding a wide-ranging BTA for Mission 500.

The Trump administration later imposed a 10% duty on Indian imports, expiring July 24. At a June 22 event in Mumbai, Goyal said while he prefers wrapping up an interim deal quickly, India doesn’t treat that date as a cutoff. “I have said it very often, India never negotiates with a deadline,” he reiterated.